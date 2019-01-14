From Calm to Active, Arctic Blast by Weekend

Yes it’s Monday, it’s gloomy and cold, kinda resembles how us Colts & Eagles fans are feeling after this weekends performances..

Well if you blinked you missed the 3″ to 4″ of wet snow across the region, the rest of the weekend was cold and dreary with a few sprinkles and flurries. St. Louis picked up 10″ and Indianapolis 6″ snow spread across the Plains through our Nations Capital.

Today the cloud cover continues, seeing some clearing back off to the west and that will gradual work eastward. Highs will top off in the low to mid 30s across the area, clouds will slowly decrease by the evening hours. Will fall to around the mid 20s. Look for dry conditions with temperatures slowly rising into the 40s tomorrow through midweek.

As high pressure settles in, winds will shift out of the southwest helping us get to more average-like temperatures. We could be near 50 by Wednesday and Thursday. The next storms system looks to bring rain through the area Thursday.

Then things get interesting for the weekend, an area low low pressure will spread rain into the area late Friday night into Saturday, depending on the track and timing of the system, we could change from rain to ice to snow throughout the day Saturday. Opposite of what we saw this past weekend. We’re days out but as the week progresses with get a better grasp on the system. But Saturday looks to be the next chance of seeing any wintry precipitation across the Tri-State.

The bigger story may be the arctic blast that will arrive late weekend into early next week, and this could be the first of two true arctic blasts over the next two week. Something we haven’t seen yet this year. Highs Sunday will fall into the 20s and Monday we could be dealing with daytime highs in the TEENS and overnight lows in the SINGLE DIGITS. Here’s a look at the temperature outlook over the next 8 to 14 days by the Climate Prediction Center…As you see temperatures running well below average.

Comments

comments