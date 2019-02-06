Calls for Removal of EVPL Board Members Over Drag Queen Story Hour

The vote was 6 to 1 to replace former Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library secretary Barbara Williams.

Her four year term expired, but instead of starting a new term County leaders want to bring in someone new.

Some Evansville community members say the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library board needs an overhaul.

The Drag Queen story hour scheduled for later this month has sparked petitions both for and against the event.

“6,000 provable Evansville residents have signed a petition to stop drag queen story hour,” says Steve Ary.

Those expressing concern say they’re troubled over the dialogue at the drag queen story hour.

“We don’t stop Santa Claus story hour because some people reject to it religiously. You know the same is with Halloween,” says Tri-State Alliance Founder Wally Paynter.

“This program is not Santa Claus story hour. This is not a debate of lifestyles,” says Ary.

Others say they want to reject a divisive program and the agenda of those responsible for bringing it to the tax payer funded library.

“This is an adult sex based cross dressing decision designed to confuse and influence children into making those same self adult sex based decision before they can ever attend a sex education class,” says Ary.

Vanderburgh County Council appoints the EVPL members, and voted to have Richard Clements replace Barbara Williams as secretary.

County Council members says the replacement is for the betterment of the library.

“The board needs to be more engaged in the day to day operations and what is going on there and stuff as far as setting policy and the activities that are going on there. Long range planning and strategy and stuff for the library and where it is going in the future,” say Vanderburgh County Council member Tom Shetler.

Community members say they’re also concerned about policies regarding background checks at EVPL.

Right now the Drag Queen story hour is still scheduled to take place February 23rd.

