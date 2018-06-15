Calls for Change During Gun Awareness Month

Members of the community donned orange clothing and rallied together to call for a change.

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, and on Thursday, members from the community banned together to call on officials to pass a law banning rifles and guns with big magazines.

Their message is that it’s time to end the senseless killings. They had mothers who have lost their children to gun violence speak on how the tragedies have effected them, and the changes they would like to see.

Evansville police say that dozens of illegal guns have been seized just this year.





Comments

comments