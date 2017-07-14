Call from Daughter Lands Evansville Mom in Jail

A report of a missing juvenile turns out to be much more. Police responded to the 1200 block of Henning Avenue around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a missing juvenile.

When police arrived, they spoke with 35-year-old Angelic Mauck, who they say was acting strange, slurring her speech, and smelling like alcohol.

Mauck told officers she drinks in the evening. Officers told her it’s not illegal to drink, but it is concerning to them since she is taking care of children.

Police say they received a call from the missing child, who told them she was at friend’s house because she feared for her safety and thought she would get hurt if she stayed with her mom.

The daughter told officers her mom had been hitting her earlier in the evening.

While an officer was bringing the girl home, she told him that Mauck would blame her for no food being in the home and blame her for them being evicted.

When officers asked Mauck about her relationship with her daughter, they say she became argumentative and began pulling away from them.

Neighbors started coming out to see what was going on, police say she began yelling at them and using vulgar language.

Because Mauck was going to be arrested, officers asked her who she wanted to take her children. That’s when they say she said she didn’t care what happened to them, and that they could be on their own like she was when she was 15.

Mauck was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. She is charged with child neglect, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

