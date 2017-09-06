Home Kentucky California Realtor Buys McAtee, Lyddane, and Ray Building in Owensboro September 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

A California investor has bought the McAtee, Lyddane, and Ray building in Owensboro. California investor Robert Glyer, bought the building for $3.5 million.

The building, located at 121 East 2nd Street, sits at four-stories tall and was built in 1911, where it served as a department store for a long time.

Glyer and his family will be moving to Owensboro to continue redeveloping the McAtee, Lyddane, and Ray building. This includes a possible rooftop restaurant, commercial or office space within the first couple of floors, and a possible residential use.

Redevelopment of the building began three years ago.

