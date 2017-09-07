Home Illinois California Man Accused of Plainfield, Danville Cyber Threats Indicted by Jury September 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The man accused of issuing online threats to individuals and businesses in Plainfield and Danville, and “sextorting” teen girls is indicted by a grand jury.

Buster Hernandez, who authorities say used the online moniker “Brian Kill’, faces charges including producing and distributing child porn, and threatening to use an explosive device.

Hernandez was arrested in California in August after a months-long investigation into threats targeting schools in Planfield and Danville as well as a shopping center and movie theater.

He’s accused of coercing underage female victims to send him nude photos, and threatening his victims.

Hernandez is due back in court Friday.

