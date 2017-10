Home Kentucky Calhoun Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In McLean County October 11th, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky

Officials in Kentucky are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead.

Kentucky State Police responded to a collision on Kentucky 81 near Sacramento.

According to KSP, John Bickett of Calhoun was driving a 2016 Ford pickup when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Bickett was pronounced dead at the scene by the McLean County coroner.

