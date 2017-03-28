Caleb Swanigan Named AP All-American

After leading the nation with 26 double-doubles on the season, Purdue basketball’s Caleb Swanigan is on the All-America team.

The Associated Press announced their 2016-17 roster this afternoon, which also includes Villanova’s Josh Hart, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Justin Jackson of North Carolina and a unanimous pick in Kansas’ Frank Mason III.

Swanigan averaged 18.5 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, leading his team to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010.

The sophomore forward is also a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, given to the nation’s best player.

Other area players to make an All-America team include Kentucky’s Malik Monk on the second team and Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson on the third team.

