Caleb Swanigan is leaving Purdue and will enter this year’s NBA draft.

Swanigan said in a tweet that he’d never thought he’d be sad to say he’s leaving Purdue to chase his dreams of playing in the NBA.

In his sophomore season, Swanigan helped Purdue to a big 10 regular season title and averaged 19 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

He also shot 53% from the floor and just under 45% from the 3-point shot.

