Singer has been officially sentenced in the murder of Nicholas Belcher. He will be serving 55 years in prison.

In March 2018, Singer tracked his ex-girlfriend’s phone to Mesker Park Drive and shot 20-year-old Belcher in the head.

Singer was found guilty of the murder in February 2019.

