Caleb Loving Update, Trial Set for October 9th

The man accused of bringing explosives to an Evansville business, setting his apartment on fire, and assaulting an officer was back in court Tuesday.

Tuesday’s court appearance comes just before Caleb Loving’s jury trial which is set for October in Vanderburgh County. Loving faces charges including possession of a destructive device, arson, criminal recklessness, and false informing.

Loving is accused of setting fire to his apartment at Sugar Mill Creek 2015, and then taking a pipe bomb to the North Green River Road McDonald’s.

He is also accused of assaulting a public safety officer in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail earlier this year. Loving has pre-trial set for October 2nd and his official trial set for October 9th.

