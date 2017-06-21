44News | Evansville, IN

Caleb Loving Update, Trial Set For July 10th

Caleb Loving Update, Trial Set For July 10th

June 21st, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A Vanderburgh County man heading to trial for arson was back in court Wednesday for another hearing on another charge.

Caleb loving is accused of hitting a jail deputy with a broomstick last week.

Wednesday he faced a judge on those new charges including battery on a public safety officer and resisting arrest.

He was appointed a public defender and another hearing on this matter is set for July 6th.

Deputies say Loving came after one of them with a broom and stuck them in the face.

Loving was tazed, pepper sprayed and tackled.

He’s still heading to trial July 10th for the arson and explosives case.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.