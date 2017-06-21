Caleb Loving Update, Trial Set For July 10th
A Vanderburgh County man heading to trial for arson was back in court Wednesday for another hearing on another charge.
Caleb loving is accused of hitting a jail deputy with a broomstick last week.
Wednesday he faced a judge on those new charges including battery on a public safety officer and resisting arrest.
He was appointed a public defender and another hearing on this matter is set for July 6th.
Deputies say Loving came after one of them with a broom and stuck them in the face.
Loving was tazed, pepper sprayed and tackled.
He’s still heading to trial July 10th for the arson and explosives case.