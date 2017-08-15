Caleb Loving Trial Set for October 9th

A trial date is set for the man accused of bringing explosives to an Evansville business, setting his apartment on fire, and assaulting an officer.

Caleb Loving will now go to trial October 9th. He faces charges including possession of a destructive device, arson, criminal recklessness, and false informing.

Loving is accused of setting fire to his apartment at Sugar Mill Creek in 2015, and then taking a pipe bomb to a nearby McDonald’s on N Green River Road. He is also accused of assaulting a public safety officer in the Vanderburgh County Jail earlier this year.



Comments

comments