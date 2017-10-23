Home Indiana Evansville Caleb Loving Sentenced to 9 Years on Arson and Assault Charges October 23rd, 2017 Melissa Greathouse Evansville, Indiana

A man guilty of arson and possession of an explosive device will spend a total of nine years behind bars.

Caleb Loving was sentenced to six years for the arson and explosive device charges, and three for assaulting a public safety officer. The two sentences will be served consecutively. Loving will be credited for more than two years he has already spent in jail.

Caleb loving set fire to his apartment at Sugar Mill Creek in 2015, then took a pipe bomb to a nearby McDonald’s on Green River Road.

He was also found guilty of assaulting a public safety officer in the Vanderburgh County Jail earlier this year.

