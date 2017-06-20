Caleb Loving Reportedly Fights with Deputies in Jail

The man accused of setting a fire at an Evansville apartment complex is facing new charges. Caleb Loving is accused of assaulting a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies in jail on Saturday.

Deputies say Caleb Loving went after a deputy with a broom handle, using it like a martial arts fighting stick. They say Loving hit a deputy in the face before he was tazed, pepper sprayed and tackled.

Deputies say he complied after being hit four times in the face. As the deputies were escorting him down the hall, they say his shirt became untucked and several books, along with a jail issued sheet and towel. They say Loving “constructed makeshift body armor in preparation to be tased and fight with officers.”

Now, on top of the arson and explosive device charges, Loving is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety officer.

His arson trial is set to begin on Monday, July 10th. He has an initial hearing set for Wednesday, June 21st at 1 p.m.

