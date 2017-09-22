Home Indiana Evansville Caleb Loving Pleads Guilty But Mentally Ill In Connection To Arson Case September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man pleads guilty, but mentally ill to several charges he was facing in connection to a 2015 incident in Vanderburgh County.

Caleb Loving was accused of bringing explosives to McDonald’s on North Green River Road, setting his apartment on fire, and assaulting an officer.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to possession of a destructive device, arson, and battery on a public safety officer.

Loving is accused of setting fire to his apartment at Sugar Mill Creek in 2015, and then taking a pipe bomb to McDonald’s. He is also accused of assaulting a public safety office in the Vanderburgh County Jail earlier this year.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 16th at 9 a.m.

