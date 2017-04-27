Caleb Loving found Competent to Stand Trial

The man accused of setting a fire at an Evansville apartment complex has been found competent to stand trial.

A psychological report was done on Caleb Loving in Logansport, Indiana and sent back to Vanderburgh County prosecutors.

Loving was scheduled to go on trial last November but was found incompetent to assist his council. His first trial ended in a mistrial due to falsified psychological documents.

In the summer of 2015, Loving was accused of setting fire to his own apartment and bringing explosives to a nearby McDonald’s.

He’s in the Vanderburgh County jail on a $500,000 bond and is due back in court May 1st.

