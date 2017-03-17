Calbert Cheaney Keeps Quiet Amid Indiana Coaching Vacancy

Speculation is roaming on social media whether Evansville native and former Indiana small forward Calbert Cheaney would be interested in the head coaching position at IU.

Indiana fired Tom Crean Thursday after he led the program for nine seasons.

While nothing official has been released about potential prospects for the vacancy, the Harrison graduate wrote in a text to 44News Sports Director Jojo Gentry that he won’t respond to comment on whether or not he’s interested in the position.

I’m not trying to comment on anything right now, because I don’t want to be a distraction to the process.

While at Indiana, Cheaney was the Big Ten Player of the Year and National College Player of the Year during the 1992-1993 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, and played in the league from 1993-2006.

Five years later in 2011, Cheaney returned to Indiana as the Director of Basketball Operations. He was also Director of Player Development under Crean in 2012 before he became an assistant coach at St. Louis University in 2013.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments