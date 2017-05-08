CAJE Presses Issues Plaguing SW Indiana

It’s the largest civic gathering tackling social justice issues in southwest Indiana and this year CAJE is pressing topics of recidivism and access to narcan, among others.

1,400 concerned citizens filled the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville Monday night.

Research by Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment shows more than 480 people were released from prison into Vanderburgh county in 2016 and data suggests 40% of them will be back in prison with in three years.

That’s why CAJE is asking Vanderburgh county leadership to find $40,000 dollars to help combat the problem.

Already the group has seen success with more law enforcement and first responders carrying narcan, the drug used to stop an overdose.

Other CAJE goals include keeping those with mental illness out of jail and ensuring the affordable housing trust fund is fully funded.

