CAJE Action Event Discusses Community Issues

An Evansville nonprofit gathers Monday night to send its message of change to community leaders. Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment or CAJE held its annual community action.

CAJE calls it the largest civic gathering for social justice issues in our area. This year’s agenda looked to address crisis stabilization, youth mental health services, and affordable housing.

CAJE co-chairman Richard Gregg says, “We’ve learned that the status quo says that somethings happen just because they happen and nothing can be done about it. It is what it is. We realize that there is a different reality and that’s what we pursue to make happen.”

CAJE says its mission is to bring people of faith together to address community issues through relationship building, direct action, and negotiation with decision-makers.

