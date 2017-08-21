Cadiz, KY Remarkably Quiet During Eclipse Viewing

As crowds packed the area stretching along the I-69 corridor from Madisonville to Hopkinsville, some areas just off the beaten path were remarkably quiet for the total eclipse.

In Cadiz, Kentucky schools closed for the day, and despite preparations for a large influx of visitors, the streets were quiet and there were no large crowds.

Several families in from out of state said they were pleasantly surprised at how quiet, and up close and personal viewing the eclipse, a few miles away from the crowds, turned out to be.

“I was expecting a lot more people. We had this park almost to ourselves, which was great, so I can’t complain,” says Cadiz resident Rhonda Gananski. At Trigg County High School, less than 30 people attended the eclipse viewing party, and at least half of the crowd came from out of state.

