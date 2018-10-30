Home Indiana BWXT Technologies in Mt. Vernon Announces Expansion October 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

BWXT Technologies is announcing a big expansion to its Mount Vernon facility in Southern Indiana.

Company leaders say it will help create at least 21 new jobs by the year 2021.

“With locations across the U.S., BWXT had a world of options for this investment,” said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “Choosing to grow in Mount Vernon signifies that BWXT has confidence in the state’s pro-growth business climate, the southwest Indiana community, and most importantly, our skilled Hoosier workforce that will help support increased production and make this expansion possible.”

The company is planning to invest more than $80 million over a four year period in its 640,000 square foot campus in Mt. Vernon.

Employees manufacture heavy components for naval nuclear reactors in that location, and the equipment is used in submarines and aircraft carriers.

BWXT anticipates hiring next year to support its growth, and details about open positions can be seen by clicking here.

