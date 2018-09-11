44News | Evansville, IN

BWX Technologies in Mount Vernon Hoping to Expand

September 11th, 2018 Indiana

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) is discussing potential investments and expansions of their Mount Vernon Facility.

With over 300 employees, BWXT’s Mount Vernon facility manufactures heavy components for naval reactors used in submarines and aircraft carriers.

The company’s Communications Manager says BWXT is seeking support from the county as the company is evaluating a 4 year investment of more than $80 million for building upgrades and new equipment.

The company says they are preparing for an increase in production in the coming.

An additional 67 employees have the potential to be hired if the Mount Vernon facility is used to meet this increase.

 

 

 

