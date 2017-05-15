Buttons are on Sale for ShrinersFest 2017

With ShrinersFest 2017 kicking off next month, buttons are officially on sale. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was the first to buy buttons.

This year’s ShrinersFest will have several new attractions, including the Playstation World Tour, where guests can try out many of their newest games for free.

The festival is also be teaming up with Rolling Thunder to honor our nation’s veterans, and picking a veteran of the day.

Guests can expect new carnival rides, plenty of treats, and some family fun.

The annual tradition returns to the banks of the Ohio on Thursday, June 22nd and runs through Sunday, June 25th.

You can also buy buttons online for $7, and they are $10 at the gate. Children under 12 get in for free.

For more information or to buy buttons, visit 2017 ShrinersFest.

