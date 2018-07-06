Home Indiana Buttons On Sale For 40th Annual Jasper Strassenfest July 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Jasper Strassenfest is less than a month away and buttons are now on sale. This year marks a big milestone for the event.

Strassenfest has been going strong for 40 years and this year’s theme is 40 years of memories, the best is yet to come.

Buttons are $5 each or $10 for a 40th-anniversary flashing button. Special beer steins are also available this year for $30.

You can also pick up a program booklet at several locations around Jasper. The event runs from August 2nd through the 5th.

Program booklets and other memorabilia items are now available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce

For more information about activities and events visit Jasper Strassenfest.

