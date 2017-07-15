Home Indiana Evansville Butterflies Released in Memory of Loved Ones Who Have Passed July 15th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Hundreds of people gather to release hundreds of butterflies in memory of loved ones who have passed.

‘Project Reveal’ held the event at the Eykamp Scout Center. The event provides an outlet for health expression of grief.

Butterflies symbolize a rebirth after death. Some people believe the butterfly represents the soul of those who have recently died.

“We have opportunities for them to write memories on a memory wall. And we have a memory vine that they brought their pictures and they’re hanging them on this big vine and writing about them so people can also honor the loved ones,” said Stacy Godbold, Project Reveal founder. “There’s a lot of activities for kids where they can plant a flower and take it home and plant it at the home in memory of the loved one so we’re giving them great opportunities to talk about their loved ones and just celebrate with their families”

In addition to the butterfly release, Project Reveal hosted several other activities, including a wall where people could write messages about or to their loved ones who have passed.

