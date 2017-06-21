Busy Weekend in Downtown Evansville

Downtown Evansville will be packed to the brim with folks this weekend. A few high profile events are starting up in the river city: The 2017 National Theatre on Ice competition and Shrinersfest.

Both events draw a fair crowd to Evansville. Shrinersfest organizers believe 50,000 people will walk through their event on Riverside Drive. Event organizers for the National Theatre on Ice say that there are 1,300 skaters on the 80 teams participating.

The National Theatre on Ice event has been a long time in the making. Organizers say that they got the bid for this year’s event last June. Since then it’s been constant meetings to make sure that the event, which brings skaters from as far away as Seattle and Massachusetts, goes off without a hitch.

Tourism experts say that this weekend is symbolic of a 5 to 6 year plan to help raise Evansville’s national profile. With a different big event every weekend it seems like the plan is coming to fruition.

