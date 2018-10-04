Home Indiana Evansville Busy intersection still closed after sinkhole opens in the road October 4th, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

The intersection of Walnut St. and Governor St. in Evansville is still closed, one day after a sinkhole opens up in the middle of the road.

A portion of the road collapsed Wednesday, as a vehicle drove over it. Officials say crews inspected the surrounding pipelines and found another area that could cause some issues, as well, so they plan to replace those pipes as well.

“We’ve been very proactive. We have been covering almost all of the lines in the city of Evansville so when we catch them or see any issues, we you know, we repair them,” said Travis Hildebrandt from the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility.

Officials say sinkholes are unusual and you typically can’t see what’s really happening underneath the pavement. Because of that, city crews have to use robots to investigate the problem.

