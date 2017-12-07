Home Indiana Evansville Businesses Take Precautionary Measures After Water Main Break December 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Businesses are taking precautionary measures after a massive water main break on Evansville’s west side. The break on Upper Mt. Vernon Road is repaired, but many homes and businesses on the west side are still under boil advisory.

Restaurants like Azzip Pizza are still open, but employees say they are taking precautionary measures.

The restaurant will offer canned and bottled beverages, and have bought plenty of ice along with about 15 gallons of water to clean vegetables and make dough.

Shift Manager Matthew Becker says it’s been easy because they have a head start.

Becker said, “Most of our food was already prepped yesterday before the boil advisory took place so everything we’re serving today is fine, but the dough that we’re making today we’ll have to use bottled water for that.”

For USI students, bottled water is available at the community center, housing and residence life main office, and at all four residence hall desks. The community center desk will also be staffed 24 hours at this time.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials say the boil advisory will last at least three days, but Azzip Pizza will still be open for business.

