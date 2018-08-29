Business Owners Prepare For President Trump’s Rally

Officials say President Trump’s visit will close the area around the Ford Center and the Old National Events Plaza.

Sergeant Jason Cullum says law enforcement agencies in Evansville are working very closely with the secret service, and roads will be closed per their requests. They can’t release which roads will be closed, for safety purposes, but officials say to give yourself plenty of time to park and walk.

“Plan on there being large crowds of pedestrian traffic and increased vehicle traffic. You need to plan ahead. The worst thing you can do is come down here at the last minute and think that you’re going to park in a prime spot at ten till four and walk into the front door at the Ford Center to see the President speak,” says Sgt. Cullum.

The parking lot behind the Civic Center and city-owned parking garages will be open to the public. Keep in mind, on-street parking will be regulated before four in the afternoon. “So if you arrive at midday and you park there, and there is a time restriction, and you go beyond that, you will be subject to a ticket,” says Sgt. Cullum.

Even though downtown Evansville is preparing for a hectic day, some business owners are planning to take advantage of having more than 11,000 people in town.

“We are going to have all hands on deck, a full staff. We’re ready to go. I mean we’re here to entertain and have a lot of people drink and eat and all kinds of good stuff, and we’ll have a band tomorrow night as well,” says Kevin Zirkelbach, owner of Backstage Bar and Grill.

There are people in from out of town, and they are all decked out in President Trump merchandise, but the President Trump supports say everyone hasn’t accepted their journey. However, they say they do what they do for their love of America’s President.

“I love Trump. I don’t think he’s Jesus. I don’t think he’s the guy that’s going to answer all the problems in the world, but I’m going to tell you what. He’s getting people to wake up.”

