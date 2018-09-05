Home Indiana Business Owners Discuss Fourth Street Heritage Trail Project September 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Business owners are coming together in Huntingburg to talk about the Fourth Street Heritage Trail Project.

Wednesday, the city hosted an informational meeting for people along the path where they had the opportunity to talk to project consultants about plans and timelines.

People say it was a great chance to ask questions and learn what’s happening next

Principal for Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group Ron Taylor says, “This really is going to, to make it someplace to start to really compete with some of the other surrounding communities, to draw tourist, to draw people to come here for a night out on the town. It’s really going to be a game changer for Huntingburg.”

Wednesday’s meeting kicked off at 6 p.m. and wrapped up a short time later.

