Business Leaders are Optimistic of the New Year

Businesses in southwest Indiana are looking toward the future as they get ready for a new year to begin.

The Southwest Indiana Chamber hosted more than 40 local business leaders for its annual Economic Outlook luncheon.

Together the owners reviewed this past year’s economic trends globally, nationally, state-wide and regionally. This includes job growth, cost of energy, real estate, and business activity compared to other countries.

Experts say most business owners in southern Indiana believe they will do just as well or even better in 2019 than in years past.

