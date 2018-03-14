Home Indiana Evansville Business, Community Leaders Come Together To Inspire Each Other March 14th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Business and community leaders are coming together to inspire one another with innovative thinking and ideas. Today, people gathered at the downtown DoubleTree by Hilton for the Ignite It Creativity forum.

The focus of the event – Innovation Unstuck – finding ways to open your mind to different ideas than you may normally consider when it comes to growing your profession or business.

The keynote speaker, Mike Maddock, explains why people do get stuck, and how they can find their way out.

These events give local professionals a chance to engage with one another, and bounce ideas off of each other to make positive changes to companies around the region.

