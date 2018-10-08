Home Indiana Business Accepts Bid to Remove Newburgh Tree Canopy October 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

The tree canopy that welcomes drivers into the town of Newburgh along State Road 662 will soon be coming down.

The town has accepted a bid from Randy’s Tree Service in Evansville to remove the dead trees and prune the trees that can be salvaged.

Experts say the trees have become a public danger because about a third of them are dead. As more limbs fall drivers and nearby power lines are at risk.

The project is expected to cost around $5,500 and the town will split the cost with Vectren.

Work could start in the next couple weeks. The project will force a road closure for about two days in the area.

Comments

comments