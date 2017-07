Home Illinois Bush’s Baked Beans Recalling Three Types of its Baked Beans July 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Bush’s Baked Beans is voluntarily recalling three types of its baked beans. The company says side seams on the 28-ounce cans may be defective.

The recall includes the brown sugar hickory, country style and original flavors.

Bush’s says the defect is a temporary quality issue from a supplier, and that the problem has been corrected.

No illnesses have been reported.

For more information, visit Bush’s Baked Beans Recalled.

