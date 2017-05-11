Buschon Attends Evansville Art Show

Indiana Congressman Doctor Larry Bucshon made a stop in Evansville to recognize some of our area’s best young artists.

He announced the winners of this year’s congressional art competition at the arts council of Southwestern Indiana. This year saw an overall winner and a people’s choice winner, chosen through the number of likes, comments and shares on Facebook.

The winner’s art will hang for one year in the US capitol with other winners from across the country. We caught up with one of them who says the experience inspires her to be a better artist.

This is the seventh year congressman Bucshon has been part of this contest which began back in 1982

