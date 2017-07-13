Buschon to Appear in Town Hall in Evansville

Indiana Eighth District Congressman Doctor Larry Bucshon will be stopping in Evansville for a town hall this Friday. He’s planning to go over issues facing congress and the nation itself.

The town hall is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical School in Evansville. It’s open to all constituents of the eighth congressional district.

Dr. Bucshon says he plans to have open, honest and respectful dialogue with the people he represents in congress.

Many republican members of congress have faced harsh criticism at recent town halls, mostly because of the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

