Bus Carrying Students Involved in Crash Near Castle High School

September 4th, 2018 Indiana

Warrick County Sheriff’s are on the scene of an accident that involved a school bus carrying students and a truck.

The accident occurred around 2:45 PM near the intersection of Vann Road and Interstate 261. Officials say the accident occurred when a truck rear ended the school bus.

No injuries have been reported, though EMS was called to the scene for a student saying they were experiencing some pain.

We will continue to provide updates to the incident as we receive more details.

 

