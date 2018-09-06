Burt Reynolds Dies at 82

The entertainment world and his many fans are mourning the death of Burt Reynolds. He was 82. The actor’s agent says Reynolds went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida.

Reynolds starred in nearly 200 film and t.v. shows. He also received quite a bit of attention when he posed naked in a centerfold for Cosmopolitan Magazine in 1972.

The actor starred in the television series “Gunsmoke” and “Dan August.” Many consider his role as Lewis Medlock in the hit movie “Deliverance” his breakout performance.

His film credits include “The Longest Yard” in 1974, “Smokey and the Bandit” in 1977, “Striptease” in 1996, the animated classic “All Dogs Go to Heaven” and “Boogie Nights” in 1997 which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Reynolds movie “Defining Moments” is set to be released in December. He was also filming “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” alongside Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

That movie is expected to hit theaters next year.

