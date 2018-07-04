Home Indiana Burn Rubber at Zucchini 500 in Newburgh July 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

Folks can eat vegetables and race cars at Zucchini 500. The event will be held at the Historic Newburgh Farmers Market on Saturday.

In an elimination-style tournament, folks can plan their very own zucchini racer and burn rubber on a racetrack.

It’s an event the whole family can enjoy and is open to all ages. Registration is also free.

Registration for zucchini races will open at the Newburgh Farmers Market on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Race heats will start at 9 a.m. and until someone wins. There can be only one zucchini racer per person so that everyone has a chance to participate. There are also prices for those that place.

1st place: $75

2nd place: $50

3rd place: $25

People interested in creating a zucchini racer can visit the Bell Road library in Newburgh where there will be free zucchini car making workshops.

Workshops will be held on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

