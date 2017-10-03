Home Indiana Burn Ban In Effect For All Of Knox County October 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A burn ban is in effect for all of Knox County. Our media partner at WVUT reports that at a Tuesday morning meeting, the Knox County Commissioners made the decision to put a burn ban in place.

Residents will not be able to have campfires or other recreational fires inside the county, unless they’re enclosed in a protective ring at least 23 inches wide and six inches deep.

Burning items such as tree limbs or other growth is also prohibited, inside or outside of barrels. Open burning all together is prohibited until further notice.

Any use of fuels such as wood or other combustible materials are also prohibited, with the exception of charcoal fueled grills.

This burn ban comes as the southwest portion of Indiana becomes abnormally dry for this time of year. It will be in effect until further notice.

The burn ban will be lifted once county officials deem conditions safe.

