New Burlington Location Open in Evansville

The new Burlington is now open in Evansville. Construction on the new store is wrapped up and a ribbon was cut Friday morning.

Shoppers can now visit Burlington in the Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center off north Burkhardt Road. The store’s concept remains the same with clothes for the whole family, furniture and of course a large selection of coats.

Saturday morning Burlington will host a family fun day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first 500 customers will receive a free tote.

