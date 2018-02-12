Burlington Relocating Its Evansville Store

Burlington will be relocating its Evansville store. The retailer will move to a new 39,000-square-foot store located at 225 North Burkhardt Road at the Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. It’s currently located at the Lloyd Expressway and North Green River Road.

This location will feature ladies’ apparel, accessories, menswear, family footwear, children’s clothing, a broad assortment of furniture, and accessories for baby at Baby Depot, home décor and gifts, and the largest selection of coats.

The new location is expected to open in the spring.

To find more information about job opportunities go to Burlington Stores Jobs.

Comments

comments