Burlington to Open New Evansville Store May 11th April 25th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the new Burlington store in Evansville. The ribbon-cutting will be held on May 11th at 9:30 a.m., and customers will get a chance to shop in the new store located at Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center off of North Burkhardt Road.

Burlington is relocating from the Lloyd Expressway and North Green River Road to North Burkhardt Road.

This new location will feature ladies’ apparel, accessories, menswear, family footwear, children’s clothing, a broad assortment of furniture, and accessories for baby at Baby Depot, home décor and gifts, and the largest selection of coats.

The store will be opened Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Customers are invited to a day of family fun on May 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 500 customers will receive a free Burlington tote, and there will be gift card giveaways, kids’ activities, popcorn, and more.

