Burglary Suspect Sought After Toolbox Stolen From Garage

April 26th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Henderson Police are looking for who stole several tools from a home on Madison Street. Police responded to a home in the 1300 block of Madison Street on April 23rd for reports of a theft.

A blue Duralast toolbox containing ratchets, sockets and wrenches were taken from the garage of this home. The estimated value of the items is $200.

If you have any information about this burglary, you are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

