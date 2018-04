Henderson Police are looking for two suspects after a woman reported being robbed at gunpoint. The incident happened last night around 10:30 at a home along Cumnock Street in Henderson.

The victim told police that two black men wearing ski masks came into her home, pointed a gun at her, and demanded cash and drugs.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

