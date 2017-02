Home Indiana Burglars Take Advantage of Funeral Services in Indiana February 17th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Obituaries are leading to Indiana home burglaries.

Numerous cases in the northern counties lead police to believe thieves are looking up obituaries on social media and funeral websites, as well as in the papers, to know when houses will be empty.

Authorities advise home-owners to have someone at the home or to install a security system.

State police say to always lock doors and windows.

