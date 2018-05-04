Burglars Posing As Handymen Strike Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties

A rash of burglaries across Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties has left authorities searching for a group of con-artists. The thieves seem to be targeting the elderly, posing as home repair men.

Two incidents in Vanderburgh county on Thursday and one in Warrick county had the same m-o. One of the burglars lures the person outside, while the other goes inside to rob the home.

An elderly couple says three Hispanic men knocked on their door Thursday afternoon in the 4000 Block of Boonville New Harmony road. They claimed to have damaged to their property will running cable behind their yard. The couple says one man persuaded the woman to come outside, while the other suspect went into the house, allegedly stealing jewelry. That’s when the couple says the men said they needed a special tool for the job and took off.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said, “We’re advising people often times, if someone comes up to you want to talk about home repair or wants to examine something for you, don’t do it, you should be the one contacting somebody about something wrong with your home.”

No one was hurt, but the couple says they’re disappointed they fell into their trap. With warmer weather arriving, authorities say this is prime time for con-artists.

A similar incident was reported on Evansville’s West Side. The victim says three Hispanic men pulled up in a black pick up, claiming to be tree trimmers. That homeowner says she saw one of the suspects, a short stocky man in his 40s or 50s walking out of her home. Inside she says her room was ransacked and jewelry and money was missing.

Evansville Police Sargent Jason Cullum said, “There is potential they are casing the neighborhood a little bit before they make contact to see maybe who is in the house, unfortunately people do target older individuals, they tend to be more trusting, they don’t, they don’t necessarily second guess themselves right away.”

A similar incident was reported on Andy Drive in Newburgh yesterday, the woman at that home says the men claimed to be landscapers and got away with a large amount of jewelry.

Warrick and Vanderburgh County authorities are working together to track down the suspects.

