Burdette Park Pool Opens With New Changes

With the hot and humid weather coinciding with Memorial Day Weekend that’s a perfect recipe for some fun by the pool. Burdette Park opened it’s doors Saturday for the first time this season. The park hosts about 60,000 people throughout their season which runs 10 weeks. The staff has made some new changes to ensure everyone is ready for a safe and fun summer.

Preparations began during the winter to get the park ready to go and it was a winter plagued with flooding which made the staff work a bite harder.

Burdette Park Director Jerry Grannan said, “Not without a little bit of effort on our part, we had a scout area that’s been underwater for 5 months, we took care of that about a month ago we used that for excess parking, but flooding was an issue.”

The park has added some new additions to the pool area. The staff said they really cleaned the place up. New concessions, pool rental rooms, and new gift float stand. Grannan said, “We’ve got 4 water slides, a big raft tube slide out back remodeled restrooms, I really welcome everybody to the facility this year and want to hear some comments I hope everyone is pleasantly surprised.”

Safety is Burdette Parks number one concern, multiple service meetings are done throughout the year, preparing old and new lifeguards with any changes the park makes over the winter. Pool Manager Colton Meyer said, “We love to keep everybody trained to the highest ability make sure everybody is good enough and ready for this job.”

Each lifeguard has a Red Cross CPR/First Aid certification, it’s a requirement for all life guards. Meyer said, “We also have facility training which we do we have a written test and a physical test that we believe suits are facility compared to other smaller facilities in the area.”

Burdette Park also has 6 overnight chalets, an open air pavilion, day discovery lodge and a convention hall were a lot of weddings take place.

