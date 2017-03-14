Burdette Park Director to Step Down

The Vanderburgh County Commission has asked the director of Burdette Park to step down.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon at the County Commission meeting.

Jacob Murphy will step down effective April 1st.

County Recorder Z Tooley will be taking over the post.

The park is turning over to new management, which includes Murphy’s exit as executive director.

We spoke with Murphy who says he’s made many accomplishments with the park – and looks forward to what the future holds for the park.

